Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Gobert exited Saturday's win over Cleveland due to right groin soreness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any games due to the issue. If he's unable to suit up Monday, Naz Reid should see additional work in the frontcourt.
