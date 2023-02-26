Gobert (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Gobert is a late addition to the injury report with an illness, so he's essentially going to be a game-time call for Sunday's game. If he can't give it a go, Naz Reid would presumably get the opportunity for a spot start and more minutes may be available for guys like Luka Garza and Nathan Knight. Stay tuned.
