Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Gobert continues to deal with a sore right groin, but he's suited up in the last two matchups and has averaged 14.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game during that time. If he's sidelined for Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break, Naz Reid should see additional run.