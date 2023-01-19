Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
