Gobert (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Gobert continues to deal with a sore right groin, but he's been able to suit up in the last two games after being listed as questionable. He's seen a slight decrease in playing time over his last two outings but has remained productive, averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game over that stretch.
