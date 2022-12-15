Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Oklahoma City due to a left ankle sprain.
Gobert is questionable to miss just his third game of the season Friday. Naz Reid will likely see extended minutes at center with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) still out if the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is unavailable. Gobert is second in the NBA in rebounds per game at 12.2.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Posts 11/13 double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Huge effort on glass•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Perking up as scorer•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Second straight double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Season-best performance in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game•