Gobert (groin) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Gobert missed Wednesday's overtime win over the Warriors due to right groin soreness -- an injury he's been dealing with since mid-January. He's played well when available, averaging 14.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists across his past five appearances. If the center sits out again Friday, Naz Reid, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza remain candidates to see expanded roles.