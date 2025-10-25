Gobert logged two points (1-2 FG), seven rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during the Timberwolves' 128-110 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Gobert managed to finish second on the team in rebounding behind Julius Randle (nine), but it was another muted performance for the former. Gobert has just one block through two regular-season games and hasn't come close to logging a double-double after recording 36 during the 2024-25 regular season. Fantasy managers who took Gobert for his rebounding and defensive prowess will hope the veteran center has a more impactful performance against the Pacers on Sunday.