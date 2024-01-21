Gobert totaled seven points (1-6 FG, 5-8 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Gobert posted 18-plus rebounds for the fifth time this season, and he's now averaging 14.0 rebounds across his last 10 games. The lack of scoring is disappointing from a putback-threat standpoint, especially in the context of Gobert averaging 19.4 points on 72.3 percent shooting across his last five games entering Saturday. Gobert is amid a strong stretch, but his season-long 66.2 percent shooting at the rim is his lowest mark since the 2015-16 campaign.