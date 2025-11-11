Gobert ended with 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Jazz.

Gobert was an efficient offensive contributor in Monday's win, securing his fifth double-double of the season. The veteran center excelled in both ends of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set, averaging 16.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 88.9 percent from the field in the pair of games. Through 11 appearances this season, the defensive anchor is averaging 10.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists.