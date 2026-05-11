Gobert logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 victory over San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gobert delivered in the fourth quarter, making key plays that cemented the team's Game 4 victory. Sunday marked Gobert's fourth double-double of the postseason after hitting the benchmark three times against the Nuggets. While shot volume continues to be an issue for the veteran, his voluminous rebound totals are keeping him relevant as a reliable fantasy target.