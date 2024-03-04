Gobert ended with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 loss to the Clippers.

Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds for the second consecutive game, and he's been on an absolute tear in recent weeks, posting 11 double-doubles across his last 12 appearances. The star big man has been an elite performer on both ends of the court this season for Minnesota and has outperformed his ADP in 2023-24, especially considering how poor he looked in 2022-23.