Gobert registered 16 points (5-6 FG, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 112-109 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The duo of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns was expected to bring an imposing force to Minnesota's frontcourt, but the team barely broke even after Gobert's acquisition and crept into the quarterfinals via the play-in bracket. Gobert was his usual productive self as a scorer and rebounder, but his 2023 season averages of 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds were his lowest results since his sophomore season in 2015.