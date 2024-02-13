Gobert had 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-100 win over the Clippers.

Gobert extended his double-double streak to five games, and his four swatted balls lifted him to eighth place in the category with a seasonal average of 2.1 blocks per game. In his second season with the Timberwolves, Gobert is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds over 52 games.