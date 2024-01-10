Gobert closed with 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 win over Orlando.
Tuesday marked the 23rd time this season Gobert has recorded a double-double, which is tied with reigning MVP Joel Embiid for sixth-most in the NBA. Gobert has grabbed 12 or more boards in five of his last six games and has blocked two or more shots in two of his last three appearances.
