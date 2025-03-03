Gobert (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Gobert will miss his eighth consecutive contest due to a back injury. His next chance to play will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set on Wednesday against the Hornets. Naz Reid and Luka Garza will likely continue to shoulder the workload at the center position.
