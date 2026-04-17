This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Removed from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Gobert (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus Denver.
The veteran center is ready to play for the start of the postseason after missing Minnesota's regular-season finale. Over 76 contests in 2025-26, Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.