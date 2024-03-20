Gobert (ribs) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets.

Gobert will miss his third straight game Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a left rib sprain. With Naz Reid (head) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) also out, Luka Garza is likely in store for increased playing time. Gobert's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Cleveland.