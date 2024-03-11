Gobert (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers.
The big man was added to the injury report earlier in the day with a tight hamstring and he'll ultimately be held out as the Wolves take a cautious approach. Minnesota is also down Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder), so it should be a high-minute night for Naz Reid up front.
