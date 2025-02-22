Gobert (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert will miss a second consecutive game due to a back issue. The veteran big man's absence will likely result in a heavier workload for Naz Reid, Jaylen Clark and Terrance Shannon against the Rockets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Iffy for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Efficient double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Top rebounder in near double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles Thursday•