Gobert (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert will sit out the closing leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday with groin soreness. Naz Reid can be expected to slide into the first unit, while Nathan Knight and Luka Garza should see some run off the bench. Gobert's next chance to play will come Friday in Memphis.