Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The veteran center will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, joining Anthony Edwards (knee), Julius Randle (hand), Ayo Dosunmu (rest) and Mike Conley (rest) on the inactive list. With Gobert out, Naz Reid should take on an expanded role, while Joan Beringer will likely see a significant bump in minutes.
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