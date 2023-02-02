Gobert (groin) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors.

Gobert has been dealing with lingering soreness in his right groin and will be held out of Wednesday's tilt after playing through the issue in each of the team's previous five contests. Naz Reid will step into the first unit and immediately become a top streaming option and daily fantasy play while Nathan Knight and Luka Garza figure to vie for the backup center run. Gobert's next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Magic.