Gobert (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Mavericks, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Gobert was initially listed as questionable but will ultimately miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Naz Reid (shoulder) is listed as probable, but if he's available, he figures to draw a third straight start in Gobert's absence. The French big man's next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday in a rematch against Dallas.
