Gobert produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 victory over the Pacers.

Gobert took things to another level Wednesday, serving up his best performance of the season. The departure of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) has certainly presented Gobert with a fantastic opportunity. With less competition on the boards, his rebounding numbers should be able to return to more like what we are used to seeing. A few more shot opportunities, as well as space on the defensive end, could result in Gobert putting together a strong stretch, rewarding those managers who showed patience early in the season.