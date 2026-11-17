Gobert finished with 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-14 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Gobert left points on the table at the charity stripe, though he still erupted for a season-high mark in points while finishing as Minnesota's second-leading scorer. The big man also paced all players in rebounds, securing his third double-double of the campaign. He's grabbed double-digit boards in six of his seven outings this month, during which he's averaged 9.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 28.9 minutes per tilt.