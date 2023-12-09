Gobert posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 20 rebounds, six blocks, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 127-103 win over Memphis.
Gobert led all players in Friday's game in rebounds while ending as the lone player with a double-double in his second straight game with 20 rebounds. Gobert, who also led all players with a season-high in blocks, has hauled in 20 or more rebounds in three games this year and has posted a double-double in 16 contests.
