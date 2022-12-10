Gobert produced 22 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the Jazz.

Gobert nearly had a double-double by halftime, recording 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to go along with eight boards over the first two quarters. After failing to score a point in the third quarter, he went 4-of-5 for eight points in the final period while also grabbing five second-half rebounds to notch his second straight double-double. The Wolves center is shooting 65.4 percent from the field in three games to start this month, averaging 14.7 points and 12/7 rebounds over that stretch.