Gobert (rest) is set to play in Minnesota's preseason contest Thursday against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
After missing the Timberwolves' preseason opener on Tuesday for rest purposes, Gobert will finally make his debut with Minnesota. The center figures to see a key role alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt once the season begins.
