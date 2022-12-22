Gobert amassed 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to Dallas.

Gobert missed Minnesota's last three contests while dealing with a left ankle sprain, but he didn't need much time to ease back into game action. He dominated on the glass and notched his fifth double-digit rebounding night in his last six games. It was also a good sign to see Gobert handle a full workload, and he actually tied his top mark of the season with 38 minutes.