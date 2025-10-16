Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slated to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert was ruled out for Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. The veteran big man is good to go Thursday, but it wouldn't be shocking if he was out for Friday's preseason finale against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Resting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Invisible in Game 5 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Disappearing act continues Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Struggles in Game 1 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Struggles offensively in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dazzles in series-clinching win•