Gobert (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert was ruled out for Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. The veteran big man is good to go Thursday, but it wouldn't be shocking if he was out for Friday's preseason finale against Philadelphia.

