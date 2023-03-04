Gobert recorded 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over the Lakers.

Gobert turned in an impressive all-around performance, shooting 66.7 percent from the field while also adding six points from the charity stripe. He also tallied a double-double with the help of his effort on the glass, securing five of his 14 rebounds on the offensive end. Gobert has notched a double-double in four of his last five appearances.