Gobert said he sprained an ankle in Friday's loss to the Bucks but should be fine, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gobert played 38 minutes in the loss and didn't appear to be limited by the injury, so he may be able to play Saturday against the Nets. However, it bears watching his status before tipoff, and he may be given limited minutes even if he does play. Gobert scored 12 points with 19 rebounds, two blocks and assist in the the loss Friday.