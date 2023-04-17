Gobert (back) is starting Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nuggets on Sunday.

Gobert was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to a lingering back issue, but he participated in the team's morning shootaround and will be in the starting lineup to begin the playoffs. Over his final five regular-season appearances, he averaged 9.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.4 minutes per game.