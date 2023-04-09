Gobert (back) is starting Sunday against the Pelicans.
Gobert was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to back spasms, but he'll be able to suit up for the final game of the regular season. However, it's possible his playing time is monitored since the team has already clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
