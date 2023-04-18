Gobert is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nuggets on Wednesday due to back spasms.
Gobert continues to deal with a lingering back issue but was able to suit up Sunday. While the big man will presumably make every effort to take the floor, if he's unable to suit up, Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince and Nathan Knight are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
