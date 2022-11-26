Gobert posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets.

Gobert had an efficient night shooting the basketball, and he also led the game with 17 rebounds. He's registered a double-double in back-to-back contests and is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block over his last five matchups.