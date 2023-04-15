Gobert is questionable for Sunday's game against Denver due to back spasms.

Gobert was also listed as questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder but managed to play through the injury and log a double-double in 33 minutes of action. Considering he didn't face any limitations Friday from a workload perspective, it's likely he will play through the injury once again unless he suffers a setback leading up to the contest.

