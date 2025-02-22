Gobert (back) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Thunder.
Gobert's absence streak will extend to three games Sunday due to lower back spasms. Until the defensive stalwart is able to return to action, Naz Reid and Luka Garza should continue to soak up the majority of Minnesota's center minutes. Gobert's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with the Thunder.
