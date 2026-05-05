Gobert amassed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-102 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

While he fell short of his second straight double-double, Gobert's four steals and five combined steals and blocks were both highs for this postseason, and he recorded double-digit rebounds for the fifth time. The veteran center is averaging 7.6 points, 10.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks through seven playoff contests heading into Game 2 on Wednesday.