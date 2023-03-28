Gobert supplied 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over Sacramento.

Gobert finished with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks for the second time over his past six appearances. During that stretch, the veteran center has averaged 14.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 33.8 minutes.