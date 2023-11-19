Gobert compiled 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during a 121-120 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Gobert continues to put together a much-improved season, Rolling out another double-double. Despite the Pelicans sending him to the line on numerous occasions, Gobert remained focused, shooting an impressive 7-of-10 from the stripe. The Timberwolves are flying high right now as they look to make a real impact this season. After a poor 2022-23 campaign, Gobert is thus far proving to be a nice value pick in standard fantasy leagues.