Gobert produced 22 points (6-7 FG, 10-11 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Magic.

Gobert led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds and free throws made while ending with a team-high-tying point total and as the one Timberwolves player with a double-double in a losing effort. Gobert, who also recorded a team-high-tying pair of blocks, has tallied at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in three games this season. He has now posted a double-double in eight of his last 10 contests.