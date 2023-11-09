Gobert amassed 17 points (4-5 FG, 9-12 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over New Orleans.

Gobert led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds while surpassing the 20-rebound mark for the first time of the season. Gobert, who also notched a season-high point total, has recorded a double-double in six of his seven appearances this year.