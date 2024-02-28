Gobert (ankle) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Antonio.
Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Minnesota's previous contest with a left ankle sprain. The defensive stalwart is averaging 15.2 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 assists in 34.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
