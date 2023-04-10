Gobert has been suspended for Tuesday's game against the Lakers for his altercation with Kyle Anderson according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
This is a brutal blow for Minnesota, as they will also be without Jaden McDaniels due to a hand fracture. Minnesota will need to get creative with their lineups, and it's likely that Kyle Anderson plays a ton of minutes against the Lakers for his two-way versatility.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Gets into altercation with teammate•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Starting Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Productive on boards•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Strong double-double in win•