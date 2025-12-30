Gobert finished Monday's 136-101 victory over the Bulls with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.

Gobert nearly recorded his 14th double-double, but he did notch four blocks for the fourth time this season. The former Jazz big man has been a beast on the boards during December, leading the league with 12.3 rebounds per game, to go with 12.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.6 minutes across 13 games.