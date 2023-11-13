Gobert chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over Golden State.

Gobert was an imposing presence in the paint during Sunday's win, and he's delivering his usual averages in the early stages of the season. A nightly double-double threat, Gobert has hit that milestone in eight of his first nine games.