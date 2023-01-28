Gobert notched seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 111-100 win over Memphis.

Gobert remained passive on the offensive end but made up for it with double-digit rebounds to go with another three blocks. Since returning from injury, he has now recorded a combined 41 rebounds and eight blocks over his past three games. While the offense is likely to fluctuate, managers will be hoping he can continue to serve up both boards and blocks on a regular basis, rectifying what has been a mediocre season thus far.