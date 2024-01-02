Gobert ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to New York.

The veteran center has delivered three straight double-doubles and five in the last six games en route to 21 through 31 contests. Gobert's looking much more comfortable in his second season with Minnesota, and over that six-game surge he's averaging 14.8 points, 12.3 boards, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists.